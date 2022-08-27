Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.36

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.36 and traded as low as $51.65. Cogeco shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 302 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19.
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
