Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

