Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 734,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 38,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 395,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

