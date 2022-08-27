Comparing Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) & argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 1 5 1 3.00 argenx 0 1 15 1 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 198.80%. argenx has a consensus price target of $397.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 7.97 -$90.87 million ($2.55) -1.63 argenx $539.42 million 39.21 -$408.27 million ($17.33) -22.17

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jounce Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -63.86% -56.03% argenx -538.17% -49.45% -44.63%

Risk & Volatility

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats argenx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; JTX -1484 for myeloid; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

