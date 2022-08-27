Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 20th

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

CMP opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

