CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Donald G. Basile Sells 515,700 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 515,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $2,841,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,995,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,527,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $5.96 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,783,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,905,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CompoSecure Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

