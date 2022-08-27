Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,583,412 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $32,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.1 %

PBR opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.