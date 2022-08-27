Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $36,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

