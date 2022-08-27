Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,892 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Builders FirstSource worth $34,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

