Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.58 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 3.8 %

NSC opened at $252.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.