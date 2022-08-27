Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 428.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,727 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after buying an additional 1,681,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,404,000 after buying an additional 1,318,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 1,215,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE AMX opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

