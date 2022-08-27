Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 639,400 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 964.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $21,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

