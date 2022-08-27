Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

About Constellation Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.