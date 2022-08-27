Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
