Constellation One Day Trading Volume Tops $557,382.00 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $90.65 million and $557,382.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

