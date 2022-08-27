Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.93

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as high as $13.63. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 57,009 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 26.87%.

In other news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 26,455 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $276,983.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,756,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,800,659.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 189,573 shares of company stock worth $1,976,619 and have sold 13,691 shares worth $176,355. 64.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 132,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

