Content Neutrality Network Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $250,350.31 and approximately $537.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

