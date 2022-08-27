ContentBox Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $395,374.38 and approximately $41,115.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00204377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

