Contentos (COS) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Contentos (COS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,016.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00128339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086795 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,834,981 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

