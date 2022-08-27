Contrasting Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 6 6 0 2.50 GeoPark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $86.79, suggesting a potential upside of 52.52%. GeoPark has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.28%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.44 $6.12 billion $7.62 7.47 GeoPark $688.54 million 1.12 $61.13 million $2.83 4.51

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 25.39% 31.63% 15.43% GeoPark 18.44% -398.58% 18.41%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats GeoPark on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About GeoPark

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

