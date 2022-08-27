Contrasting Humacyte (HUMA) & The Competition

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Humacyte to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Humacyte and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Humacyte
|$1.26 million
|-$26.48 million
|-27.93
|Humacyte Competitors
|$754.43 million
|$143.37 million
|3.65
Humacyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Humacyte
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.50
|Humacyte Competitors
|653
|3535
|10265
|150
|2.68
Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 177.45%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 85.97%. Given Humacyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Humacyte has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Humacyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Humacyte
|1,437.40%
|-78.64%
|-31.73%
|Humacyte Competitors
|-4,257.09%
|-197.87%
|-33.09%
Summary
Humacyte beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.