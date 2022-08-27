Convergence (CONV) Price Hits $0.0009

Convergence (CONV) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Convergence has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $414,950.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

