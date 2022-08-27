Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Corning worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,668,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $34.64 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

