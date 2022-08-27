Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $14.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides strategic account management, small business travel, and event travel management services; and resource travel management products, which include shift management tools, emergency evacuation solutions, charter negotiation, and expense solutions.

Read More

