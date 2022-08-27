Cowen Raises Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $9.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 5.35.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.