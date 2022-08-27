Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $0.78

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $961,421.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

