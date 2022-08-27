Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.02. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 5,053 shares changing hands.
Cryo-Cell International Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.54.
Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
