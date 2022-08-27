CryptoArt.Ai Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. CryptoArt.Ai has a market capitalization of $182,430.97 and $181,225.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,294.59 or 0.99885156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00055048 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025532 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About CryptoArt.Ai

CART is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.