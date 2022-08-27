CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $95,313.89 and $41.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,183.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085794 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

