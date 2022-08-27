CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of CTP stock remained flat at 13.90 during midday trading on Friday. CTP has a 12 month low of 13.83 and a 12 month high of 13.90.

Get CTP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on CTP from €20.00 ($20.41) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.