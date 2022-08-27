Curate (XCUR) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Curate (XCUR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $536,798.73 and approximately $159,884.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curate has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,523 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.