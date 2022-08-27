Curio Governance (CGT) Trading Up 47.5% This Week

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128576 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032525 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.
Curio Governance Profile
Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.
Curio Governance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.
