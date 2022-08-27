Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Cyren Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

