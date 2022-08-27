Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Down 6.7%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Dais Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Dais

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nanomaterial. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

