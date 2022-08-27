DAOstack Hits 24-Hour Volume of $440.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 107.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $818,041.11 and approximately $440.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 75.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,993.30 or 0.99859182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00054685 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025846 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

