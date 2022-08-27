Datarius Credit Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $39,755.98 and approximately $106.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

