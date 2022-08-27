Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $62.40 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.40 million and $1.77 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

