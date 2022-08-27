DDKoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,356.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $90,981.78 and $1,356.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004850 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

