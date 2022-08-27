Decentraland Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $208.10 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003825 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00127956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00085967 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,559,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,413,697 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

