Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.24. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $296,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

