DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the July 31st total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. DeNA has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

DeNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

