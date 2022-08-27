DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the July 31st total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DeNA Stock Performance
Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. DeNA has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $20.03.
DeNA Company Profile
