Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the July 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.5 days.

Denka Stock Performance

DENKF stock remained flat at $23.48 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057. Denka has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

