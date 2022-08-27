Dennis Lyandres Sells 10,228 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 10,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $573,177.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 649,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 506.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,146 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.