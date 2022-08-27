Destination Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.