Destination Wealth Management Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $529.25 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $495.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.