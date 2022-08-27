Destination Wealth Management Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $676.44 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $657.11 and a 200-day moving average of $678.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

