Destination Wealth Management Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,558,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

VOO stock opened at $372.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

