Destination Wealth Management Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,085,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 387,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,883,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 219,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.99 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.