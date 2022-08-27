Destination Wealth Management Has $385,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

