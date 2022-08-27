Destination Wealth Management Has $651,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

