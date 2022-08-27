Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,250,000 after buying an additional 72,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 286,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 996,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,210,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $144.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

